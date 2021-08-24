Over 3,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire due to Tuesday morning storms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is reporting hundreds of power outages caused by a strong thunderstorm that passed through Eau Claire County Tuesday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., the Xcel Energy outage map showed 2,856 customers without power after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the city around 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 8:10 a.m., the number of customers without power was 3,117. Additionally, dozens of other customers were without power in Chippewa, Trempealeau, and other surrounding counties.

35 outages were reported at 7:30 a.m. in Eau Claire County. A handful of power outages were located west and south of Eau Claire County affecting a few dozen customers. In the Twin Cities, thousands of people were left without power after the storms initially passed through Minnesota. Xcel Energy crews were working on assessing damage and restoring power in affected areas.

Preliminary storm damage reports from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities reported power poles broken and tree limbs snapped, as well as vents torn from the roof of an apartment complex. Both the Eau Claire Police Department and Altoona Police Department said there have been multiple reports of damaged power lines in Eau Claire. A storm damage report filed to the National Weather Service in La Crosse indicated a gas line had been struck by lightning near Eleva in Trempealeau County, causing a fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

