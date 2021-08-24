Advertisement

Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies

Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Wisconsin governor, puts on a mask in a public service announcement for the Wisconsin Hospital Association.(Wisconsin Hospital Association)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies.

“Let me do again; get out of my way,” Thompson said after talking about how UW campuses were able to open last year.

System schools implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates.

“The UW System is not required to seek political approval for every internal management decision, nor should it,” the university wrote in a statement.

Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee.

Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn’t need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

