Tomah man charged with possession of child pornography

He will have a bail/bond hearing on August 25 at 1:00 p.m.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah man is charged with possession of child pornography.

36-year-old Aaron Beyers was charged Tuesday with ten counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on August 17 authorities received a tip regarding the downloading of child pornography material.

The Tomah Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Criminal determined the download location to be 326 James Street.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the house. People inside of the house complied with authorities.

Authorities discovered that Byers had downloaded the pornographic material. He was then taken into custody and taken to the Monroe County Jail on suspected charges of Possession of Child Pornography and a Department of Corrections hold.

Assisting the Tomah Police Department were Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

