Viola awarded $250K grant to assist flood mitigation strategy

Kickapoo River
Kickapoo River(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Viola is receiving federal help to solve persistent flooding problems.

Viola is being given a $250,000 Community Facilities Disaster Grant which will go towards the reallocation of streets and utilities in a portion of the community that’s in a floodplain.

The grant also includes $1 million in leveraged funds through Tax Increment District Funding, which compliments additional funding the village received earlier this year to assist the reallocation strategy.

The village is working on community development away from the floodplain as a result of the Kickapoo River flooding it six times between 2007-2019.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin was on-hand Tuesday to announce the grant, saying it represents the type of assistance that federal organizations are designed for.

“What I want to do is make sure that our federal emergency response programs and the longer-term economic investment programs are responsive to real community needs,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin added in a statement that she will continue to advocate for rural communities in Washington.

“I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to pass our bipartisan infrastructure bill into law so we can continue to modernize and strengthen our infrastructure to ensure Wisconsin is better prepared for future natural disasters,” Baldwin said.

