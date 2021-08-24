Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmaker asks for prayers for colleague with COVID

Sen. Andre Jacque had been a critic of vaccine and mask mandates
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DePERE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator’s office remains mum on his condition even after one of his colleagues asked for prayers for the lawmaker who is hospitalized with a COVID-19-related illness.

Sen. Andre Jacque, who has been a fierce critic of coronavirus vaccines and mask mandates, was hospitalized on August 16 with COVID-19-induced pneumonia, his office revealed last week.

The Republican from DePere is one of the state’s most conservative legislator and has criticized mask and vaccine mandates. His office has not answered questions about whether he was vaccinated.

On Friday, state Rep. Shae Sortwell asked his Facebook followers to pray for Jacque.

His spokesperson, Matt Tompach, stopped offering updates on his condition Wednesday.

Wisconsin Representative Shae Sortwell posted on Facebook about Senator Andre Jacque being in...
Wisconsin Representative Shae Sortwell posted on Facebook about Senator Andre Jacque being in need of prayers Friday night.(WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
He was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education...
Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR annouces 2021 hunting changes
Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day
One driver had a child passenger with her, and the other was driving alone.
Three people hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

Latest News

Conservatives file redistricting lawsuit in Wisconsin
Vos to keep Trump “updated” on election investigation
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republicans approve attempt to intervene in redistricting