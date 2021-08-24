Wisconsin leadership supports the state’s role in Afghanistan evacuations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Careful yet expeditious is how the White House explains the goal for accepting Afghan refugees into Monroe County’s Fort McCoy.

How many people and the long-term timeline for their stay is still unclear.

Monday, Evers stuck to deferring questions about Fort McCoy and refugees to the State Department. However, he did make mention on the state’s support, which mirrors his commitment stated last week. Plus, the White House shares more detail on the next steps now that refugees have arrived in the badger state.

“I’d love to talk at great length about it, but the State Department is the contact point,” Evers said.

While promoting a new incentive to get vaccinated, at a church in Withee, Governor Evers did shed some light on his response to Wisconsin’s role in evacuating refugees from Afghanistan.

“My point continues to be these folks are refugees that have helped our men and women is service they have done a great service to our country, and we are hopeful to get them resettled as soon as possible,” Evers said.

“I would also like to thank Governor Evers on his support of welcoming and housing of Afghan allies in Fort McCoy, just an hour and a half south of us,” said pastor Elizabeth Bier.

Bier, the pastor of the church hosting Evers on Monday, says past experiences give her insight as to what these refugees may be experiencing during their stay at Fort McCoy.

“As a former refugee settlement case manager, I know the pain and fear that turns to hope with the opportunity to resettle in a new and safer context. My churches and others are ready to offer material support to those arriving on these special immigrant visas and we look forward to hearing more on that as that support unfolds,” Bier said.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson gave his own statement on the Afghan refugees coming to the state as well.

“In the midst of the disastrous abandonment of our allies in Afghanistan, I am glad that some will be able to reach safety in the U-S. I’m confident the military personnel at Fort McCoy will fulfill their role with dedication and professionalism,” Johnson said.

On Monday, an official with the Biden Administration said refugees landing in Wisconsin will work with resettlement organizations to determine the best place for their stay, meaning many won’t stay in Wisconsin.

The administration official says they are very conscious of not over burdening any one facility or community.

Upon arrival into the U.S., American citizens, LPRs, or lawful permanent residents, and Afghan nationals will be tested for COVID-19. The White House does plan to offer vaccinations however is still determining how and when.

After testing, Americans will be cleared to head home, everyone else will be taken to the military bases. The bases will offer full medical screening, health care services, and assistance applying for work authorizations before potentially moving into a new destination.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.