Wisconsin Republicans try to intervene in redistricting case brought by advocacy groups

Wisconsin Legislature wants in on redistricting lawsuit
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature wants to intervene in a second federal lawsuit brought by advocacy groups that seeks to have a court set a timeline and be prepared to draw new legislative maps.

Republicans are also attempting to intervene in another federal lawsuit brought by Democrats.

They have not taken steps yet to intervene in a third lawsuit brought by conservatives that seeks to have the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives, take control of map drawing.

Three lawsuits have been filed to date, even before the GOP-controlled Legislature has produced a map or taken any votes.

