Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.

By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Another tragic story has emerged from the devastation in Waverly, Tennessee.

Linda Almond took to Facebook Live to broadcast as floods impacted her home on Saturday.

“Well, if anybody has seen me on Facebook Live, we are being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee. Really scary,” she said as she filmed the floods washing things away right outside her window.

“Whoa, whoa,” Almond said in the recording, and her son responded, “I think something just hit the side of the house.”

The video lasts just over a minute before stopping.

Family members told WKRN that she and her son got onto the roof, but the roof gave way and they both were swept away in the flood.

Although her son survived and was rescued, she was not, becoming one of the 22 people whose lives were lost in the Tennessee deluge amid record-breaking rainfall in the area. As of Tuesday, 10 people remain missing.

Members of Almond’s family said they wanted to share her story to show how terrible the flooding was and how quickly Mother Nature can turn deadly.

