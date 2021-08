EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the C-2-IT Movers of Calvery Baptist Church, Patti, Nathan, and John. I owe them a big thank you for the wonderful job they did in moving my sister’s things from her apartment. I appreciate the special effort they put forth. I thank you and God bless.

Ione Hanson

