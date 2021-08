DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society’s Back to School Rummage and Bake Sale is happening August 27-28 at the Dunn County Ice Arena/Fanetti Community Center in Menomonie.

Donation drop off day is August 25th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DCHS Rummage and Bake Sale (DCHS)

