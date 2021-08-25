DR. GUILHERME GIUSTI AND MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – OAKRIDGE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Giusti of Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire and the doctors, nurses, and the occupational therapists at Mayo Clinic - Oakridge in Osseo for the Sunshine Award. They mean everything to me. My surgeon, Dr. Giusti, is just so wonderful. He worked on my arm that I broke in a car accident. I should have died because I have congestive heart failure and I had mursa bad too. but I came out of it very lucky because my surgeon saved my arm. They sent me to the Osseo hospital on IV antibiotics for six weeks. The staff is great and very good with their patients. Dr. Giusti works at the clinic on the 4th floor but is leaving me next month to move to Florida. I will miss them all very much. I’d like to send one award to Mayo – Oakridge in Osseo and one to Dr. Giusti before he leaves next month. I cried when I left the Osseo hospital and when I found out that my surgeon is leaving next month. I want them to know how much everyone of them means to me. Thank you for your time. I’m crying still.

Michelle Bluedorn

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.