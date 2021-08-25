Advertisement

Fire on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale 15 percent contained

Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.(Isle Royale NP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - ISLE ROYAL, Mich. (AP) - An official says a wildfire on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale has been about 15% percent contained and crews have saved some historic cabins from encroaching flames. The fire began Aug. 10, apparently sparked by a lightning strike on the drought-stricken wilderness island. Liz Valencia, a spokeswoman for Isle Royale National Park, says the wildfire has left a little over 200 acres either scorched or still burning on the Lake Superior island. She says crews used special planes on Monday to collect water from the lake to douse flames and protect some historic cabins that date to the early 1900s on a small island within the park’s Tobin Harbor.

