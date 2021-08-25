Forge Fest slated for September 18

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To say Artisan Forge Studios is excited to throw this one-stop shop event, now in the works for two years, would be an understatement.

“We’re just a microcosm or spoke in the wheel of all the art that goes on in this wonderful city,” says Jim Kasmarek, Forge Fest event organizer.

Artisan Forge Studios is inviting those 17 and older to Forge Fest, art festival by day, music festival by night.

“It’s just going to be a real powerhouse show,” Kasmarek says. “Our goal is to entertain everybody that comes not only from an aesthetic point of view but the music and the food, and just make it a great atmosphere.”

Artists from Minneapolis to Madison will be showcasing their work on all mediums, then topping off the night? Six hours of music from six artists across the Midwest including headliner Peter Wolf Crier.

Following suit of other festivals in the badger state, Kasmarek says proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required.

“What we want to do here is make sure that everybody feels safe attending our festival, not only during the day which is going to be an entirely outdoor event but also in the evening.”

Kasmarek adds it was also important to incorporate a way to say thank you to all the frontline workers.

“We’re talking about the volunteers that were helping people get into lines to get their testing, to get vaccinations, to the nurses, to the people collecting the data, and one way we thought we could say thank you to them and show our appreciation is giving them $10 of free food and beverage tickets if they decide to come,” a small gesture, Kasmarek says for all the work they’ve done and continue to do.

“We learned quite a bit trying to set this up from scratch last year, and we were able to use that blueprint to create a bigger and even better festival this year,” says Kasmarek.

Forging ahead, with the dynamic art and music scene in the Chippewa Valley.

The art festival is free to the public from 10 a.m-4 p.m. Then the evening music will begin at 5 p.m. there will be six hours of music from six Midwest musicians.

Those tickets are $30 until September first.

UW-Eau Claire students also get a $10 discount, when purchased at Artisan Forge Studios with a student ID.

