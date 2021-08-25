Advertisement

Former Wisconsin GOP head: Election probe will cost $680,000

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks with former White House chief of...
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks with former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election could cost taxpayers $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer.

That is according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party. Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on the podcast of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Priebus briefly served as Trump’s chief of staff.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the probe for $44,000.

