Hundreds of WI doctors send open letter to schools and parents, urging mask mandates
“Our children need to be in school. And our schools need to be safe for our children.”
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hundreds of Wisconsin doctors put out an open letter to schools and parents across the state, urging them to implement masking and other measures to protect children from COVID-19.
Nearly 500 pediatricians, physicians and other health care providers that work with children added their signatures to the letter.
With many school districts still evaluating whether to mandate masks or quarantine, these doctors are advising district leaders and parents to, “come together behind a few simple, science-based and tested methods to bring our kids safely back into the classroom.”
The list of recommendations includes mandatory masking, social distancing of at least three feet, keeping kids home if they’re sick and vaccinating those who are eligible.
“Masks are inconvenient. There’s no doubt about that. We’re all tired of them, but they’re the safest way to get kids back in school so that we can have a safe school year. We don’t have kids coming down with COVID. We don’t have to quarantine kids when they get exposed at school and we can keep them in school as much as possible,” said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a UW Health Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist.
In signing the letter, Dr. Demuri also wants to de-politicize these precautions, saying “these practices they’re not political. They’ve been turned political, but they really transcend politics. This is what the science and the biology is telling us.”
Another purpose of this letter is to encourage the adults, that are caretakers and role models for children, to work together to make the return to the school positive one.
“Things will get better,” Dr. DeMuri expressed, adding “this is not a lifelong sentence to wearing masks at school forever. You know, this is something that can be changed on the road as well. We can adapt to those conditions on the ground.”
An open letter to Wisconsin schools and parents
As healthcare providers and physicians, we have dedicated our lives to protecting and improving the health of children throughout Wisconsin and our many communities.
As this latest surge of COVID-19 converges with the start of school, we are presented with a new and critical challenge. Our children reap great benefits from a return to in-person schooling. But we must ensure that those schools are safe.
The good news is we can do this. We’ve learned so much over the last year about this virus -- prevention, treatment and how we can manage our facilities and our interactions to avoid rapid spread. That knowledge presents us with a clear path forward.
The challenge is, we can only do it by working together.
Our children don’t have a say over what school district policies will be. And most of our children don’t yet have access to the added protection of a vaccine. That’s why it is so important that school boards, school administrators, teachers and parents come together behind a few simple, science-based and tested methods to bring our kids safely back into the classroom.
• We need to mask up. Studies show that universal masking prevents the spread of COVID-19, and masks are safe for children as young as 2 years old. Universal masking allows for modified quarantining in certain cases, which should increase in-person attendance. It is simply the most important thing we can do right now to ensure that our schools are safe.
• Maintain 3 feet of distance between people whenever possible. Whether it’s in classrooms, hallways or buses, a small amount of physical distancing goes a long way in preventing spread of the virus. Where distancing is not possible, mask wearing is increasingly important.
• Those who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated. That includes parents, teachers, staff and all those children age 12 and up. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they are effective and they are the most powerful tool we have in our efforts to end this long pandemic.
• Follow simple public health recommendations. Wash your hands, cover your coughs and keep your kids home if they’re sick.
Our children need to be in school. And our schools need to be safe for our children. We know it can be done with great effect and without great disruption.
It may seem like these pandemic restrictions will be around forever, but they won’t. We will get past this. But until we do, our hopes lie with all of you and with our ability to work together on a safe, happy and effective return to school.
Signed by:
