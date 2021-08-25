Advertisement

Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
This is the eighth documented death due to lightning in the U.S. in 2021 and the first in...
Lightning strike kills one person & hurts another in Dunn County
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding two lawsuits

Latest News

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
New security concerns as the United States ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan.
New security concerns as US ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan