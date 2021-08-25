Mask requirement in place for all ECASD students beginning September 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is requiring all students to wear face coverings indoors beginning September 1, adding high school students to the requirement already in place for grades PK through 8.

A release from the ECASD Wednesday stated that COVID-19 transmission levels and data guided the decision to implement the mask requirement for all high school students, including those entering 9th grade starting on August 30 as well as students taking part in Link Crew orientation.

“Our District is committed to providing in-person learning five days a week during this school year,” Michael Johnson, ECASD Superintendent, said. “We have a responsibility to maintain mitigation strategies that are known to preserve in-person educational opportunities for students. By wearing masks indoors in our schools, we can significantly reduce the impact of quarantines on students and staff who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data dashboard shows Eau Claire County at high COVID-19 transmission as of Tuesday, a category the county has been in for over a week. The Wisconsin Department of Public Health has included Eau Claire County as an area of very high COVID-19 transmission for the past two weeks. The CDC has recommended anyone inside of K-12 buildings wear masks indoors since July, regardless of vaccination status.

“At this time, masks are being recommended indoors by the CDC, Wisconsin DHS, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department,” Johnson said. “As always, we appreciate the support of our students, our families, and our community in helping keep our students and staff safe, healthy and learning in-person.”

Before the ECASD’s school board meeting on August 16, a “make masks optional” rally was held outside of the ECASD’s administration building.

The ECASD COVID-19 information and data dashboard is available on the district’s website.

