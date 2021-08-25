Mayo named sports medicine provider at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is being named sports medicine provider at UWEC.

Mayo Clinic Health System is taking over beginning with this fall sports season. The position was formerly held by Chippewa Valley Orthopedics.

Mayo will have two staff members at every Blugold home game and plans to add another next year.

It also intends to have a presence in the Sonnentag Complex on campus, including a Sports Medicine Imaging Center and Human Performance Clinic.

Staff members at UWEC say they’re excited to offer this to students and believe it will help boost recruitment.

“It’s such a powerful tool that we’re associated with the shield and what Mayo stands for. I really believe it’s a game changer for us as we recruit future student athletes, future students, especially that want to get into the medical field, this could be attractive to it as well. So, we’re excited, I know Gary is, and we look forward to building a strong relationship moving forward,” Dan Schumacher, UWEC Athletic Director, said.

