One person hurt after crash in Pierce County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF GILMAN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Pierce County Wednesday.

According to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of 410th Street and 650th Avenue in the Town of Gilman Wednesday, August 25 at 12:25 a.m.

Authorities determined 23-year-old Hunter Schoengarth of Ellsworth, Wis. was traveling in a truck eastbound on 650th avenue when his vehicle left the roadway, entered the north ditch, and vaulted over 410th street causing it to go airborne and strike a power pole.

Shoengarth was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. for injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Lifelink III Air Ambulance Service.

The incident is under investigation.

