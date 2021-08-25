MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and one person is hurt, after being struck by lightning in Dunn County Monday morning.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, On August 24, at 11:11 a.m. authorities responded to a report from a construction crew working at a construction site on 390th St. , west of the Town of Menomonie, that two men were down and had possibly been struck by lightning.

One man was reported to not be breathing.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Authorities found the two men. One was injured and the other was not breathing. Immediate medical attention was given to both men, however, despite efforts to revive the 60-year-old man, he was pronounced dead at the scene by The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s office.

The other 20-year-old man was taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire by Menomonie Fire and Rescue for injuries.

Authorities believe the crew was working on a pole shed construction. They were working under a partial roof. The two injured employees were on ladders when lighting struck in the area. They both were knocked off their ladders.

The crew had stopped working due to the weather and when the weather broke they started to work again. Shortly after starting to work again the lighting struck.

The incident is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

