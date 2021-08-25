Advertisement

Open house held for UW- Eau Claire’s Flesch Family Welcome Center

An open house was held Wednesday.
(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A formal kick-off was given for the newest building on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

An open house was held for the Flesch Family Welcome Center Wednesday.

The $5.5 million project is named for Tom and Jeanie Flesch, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in the 70′s and have since donated to the university.

University officials are glad to call this new building the campus’s new “front door.”

“Having one central spot for both prospective students and all visitors on campus really has been nice. That first impression is vital - whether if it’s a first impression to the university, the city, the Chippewa Valley. Having that spot really is vital in the work that we do,” UWEC Admissions Interim Director, Isabel Walters, said.

