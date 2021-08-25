Advertisement

Rittenhouse lawyer: Defense donors none of state’s business

Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An attorney for the Illinois teen accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin last summer, says he doesn’t know who donated to his client’s defense and therefore cannot produce any names.

Attorney Mark Richards was responding to a motion filed by prosecutors last week requesting a list of people who donated cash to help Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings in Kenosha last summer.

Conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as an American patriot and contributed millions of dollars to his legal defense fund. Prosecutors say they need to be sure potential jurors in Rittenhouse’s November trial aren’t among those donors.

Richards says that concern can be addressed during jury selection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
This is the eighth documented death due to lightning in the U.S. in 2021 and the first in...
Lightning strike kills one person & hurts another in Dunn County
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding two lawsuits

Latest News

Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Wisconsin school chief urges masks, vaccinations
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/25/21)
Chandler Halderson
Second homicide charge filed against Chandler Halderson
It was announced Wednesday that Sher Edling LLP submitted the lowest bid and has won the...
Gov. Evers hires San Francisco law firm to handle PFAS suits