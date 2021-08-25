Advertisement

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF EASTERN WISCONSIN, MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER-MARSHFIELD PEDIATRIC ENDROCRINOLOGY, AND DR. JACQUELINE VELASCO

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin for the Sunshine Award.  They care for their house guests and they have awesome staff. They will answer any questions that their guests have.

Also, I would like an award to go to the Marshfield Medical Center’s Department of Pediatric Endrocrinology.  They too have amazing staff and they will give you the help you need, whenever you need it.  In general, this department does a wonderful job.

Thirdly, I would like to nominate Dr. Jacqueline Velasco.  She works very hard and she treats her patients with care.  She takes her time to listen to her patients and she is just amazing.  I just want Dr. Velasco to know we appreciate her care.

Ryan Karls

