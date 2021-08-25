Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 24th

Old Abes honor Ryder Woodworth
Old Abes honor Ryder Woodworth(weau)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School soccer and volleyball is back in the state of Wisconsin! Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer kicks off their season with a 5-1 win over D.C. Everest and honoring their former teammate and captain, Ryder Woodworth. Plus, the Eau Claire North ties La Crosse Logan 0-0 to start the season.

In High School volleyball, Chippewa Falls kicks off the season hosting eight teams. Chi-Hi goes 4-0 on the day while Eau Claire North joins them in the eight team volleyball showdown.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
He was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education...
Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire volleyball team.
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 23rd
Chippewa Steel logo
Chippewa Steel Announce Coaching Change/Director of Hockey Operations
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting a two-run scoring triple during the fourth...
Kolten Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals
Eau Claire Cavs take on the Westmont Red Sox.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 21st