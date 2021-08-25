SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School soccer and volleyball is back in the state of Wisconsin! Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer kicks off their season with a 5-1 win over D.C. Everest and honoring their former teammate and captain, Ryder Woodworth. Plus, the Eau Claire North ties La Crosse Logan 0-0 to start the season.

In High School volleyball, Chippewa Falls kicks off the season hosting eight teams. Chi-Hi goes 4-0 on the day while Eau Claire North joins them in the eight team volleyball showdown.

