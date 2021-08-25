Advertisement

Taco Baked Potato

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Taco Baked Potatoes that feature the budget-friendly, tasty and healthy potato.

Ingredients

1 Russet potato

4 oz Ground beef

1 Tbsp Taco seasoning

1 Tbsp shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup tortilla chips

1 Tbsp pico de gallo prepared

1 oz Avocado sliced

1 tsp Sea salt

1 tsp olive oil

Instructions

Heat oven to 450°F.

Spray or rub your potatoes in olive oil.

Poke potatoes with a fork all over to help with even cooking.

Bake the potatoes for 60 minutes.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the ground beef in a pan with the taco seasoning for 10 minutes on medium heat.

After 60 minutes, pull the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes.

After cooling the potatoes, cut them open lengthwise.

Top the potato with the cooked taco ground beef, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, and avocado.

Add salt to taste if desired.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

