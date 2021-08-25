Taco Baked Potato

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Taco Baked Potatoes that feature the budget-friendly, tasty and healthy potato.

Ingredients

1 Russet potato

4 oz Ground beef

1 Tbsp Taco seasoning

1 Tbsp shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup tortilla chips

1 Tbsp pico de gallo prepared

1 oz Avocado sliced

1 tsp Sea salt

1 tsp olive oil

Instructions

Heat oven to 450°F.

Spray or rub your potatoes in olive oil.

Poke potatoes with a fork all over to help with even cooking.

Bake the potatoes for 60 minutes.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the ground beef in a pan with the taco seasoning for 10 minutes on medium heat.

After 60 minutes, pull the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes.

After cooling the potatoes, cut them open lengthwise.

Top the potato with the cooked taco ground beef, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, and avocado.

Add salt to taste if desired.

