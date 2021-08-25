Todd Kendhammer returns to court for evidentiary hearings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A West Salem man serving a life sentence is hoping for another opportunity to take his case to trial.

51-year-old Todd Kendhammer was convicted in December 2017 of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide following the death of his wife Barbara.

In September 2016, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said Barbara Kendhammer died following a car accident along County Road M near West Salem.

Todd told authorities a pipe fell from a truck driving in the opposite direction, went through the windshield of their vehicle, and struck Barbara.

However, contradictions were discovered with Kendhammer’s story and he was arrested.

It was alleged that Kendhammer killed his wife then staged the car accident to cover it up, and he was sentenced to life in prison in 2018.

Kendhammer is now going through an appeal process, with his attorney believing he deserves a new trial due to the ineffectiveness of his previous legal representation.

Evidentiary hearings took place this week as the defense looked to present new evidence in order to grant Kendhammer a new trial.

Witnesses and experts testified about the case, including Certified Senior Crime Scene Analyst Alexander Jason.

Jason spoke Wednesday about tests that were conducted to see if a pipe could actually crash through a windshield in the manner which Kendhammer described, which he says is possible.

“If you look these up, these are not one in a trillion events, this happens...this is not an uncommon occurrence,” Jason said while showcasing other instances of pipes crashing through windshields across the country.

The prosecution argued those instances are inadmissible because they were unrelated to the Kendhammer incident, and the tests couldn’t be completely accurate due to the amount of variables needed to compare it to Kendhammer’s version of events.

“If you’re trying to replicate exactly what happened, then there are a lot of things that are missing,” Jason added.

There were also discussions over the inconsistencies of Kendhammer’s initial statements about the accident.

Psychology Professor Geoffrey Loftus said trauma may have lead to Kendhammer not having a complete picture of what happened.

“(Those) circumstances would have lead Mr. Kendhammer to try to fill in the likely gaps in his initial memory,” Loftus explained. “When you’re trying to fill in gaps in your memory, you often do so based on inferences or suggestions from elsewhere that result in information being added that is not necessarily accurate.”

Following the testimony, the defense requested transcripts of this week’s hearings to develop a brief.

The transcripts will be delivered within 60 days, with a follow-up hearing coming at a later date.

