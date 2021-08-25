Advertisement

Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Sen. Ron Johnson attends briefing at Fort McCoy(Sen. Ron Johnson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks. That is what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said after meeting with officials at the base on Wednesday. Fort McCoy is one of three military installations nationwide that is processing people being evacuated out of Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban. Johnson visited the base along with Republican state office holders. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was also there separately meeting with refugees and military commanders. He promised support to the refugees from the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
This is the eighth documented death due to lightning in the U.S. in 2021 and the first in...
Lightning strike kills one person & hurts another in Dunn County
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding two lawsuits

Latest News

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson’s web searches cited in 2nd homicide charge
34 of Wisconsin's 72 counties are in the DHS' highest category for COVID-19 transmission.
Nearly half of Wisconsin’s counties have ‘very high’ COVID-19 transmission
Staff members at UWEC say they’re excited to offer this to students.
Mayo named sports medicine provider at UWEC
One Senator expressed optimism that the Democratic bill would pass despite no clear path...
Senate Democrats push voting rights bills in Wisconsin