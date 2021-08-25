Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks. That is what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said after meeting with officials at the base on Wednesday. Fort McCoy is one of three military installations nationwide that is processing people being evacuated out of Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban. Johnson visited the base along with Republican state office holders. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was also there separately meeting with refugees and military commanders. He promised support to the refugees from the state.

