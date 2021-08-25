WDVA awarded $4.2 million from the US Department of Veterans Affairs

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is being awarded $4.2 million from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA) to make capital improvements.

The improvements are intended to benefit Wisconsin’s Veterans Housing and Recovery Program (VHRP). The program provides temporary housing, training, and supportive services to military veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to help them obtain permanent housing.

WDVA Secretary, Mary Kolar, says they are excited about the upcoming improvements.

“It is so important that we enable the well-being of our state’s vulnerable Veterans,” WDVA Secretary, Mary Kolar, said. “We are excited to make these improvements to our facilities so that the veterans who are receiving the tools and support they need to be independent and put homelessness behind them will have safer living quarters while we are still in the midst of this terrible pandemic.”

Gov. Tony Evers says our veterans should not have to worry about where they are going lay their head at night.

“Our veterans have given so much in service to our country and the last thing they should have to worry about is where they are going to lay their heads at night,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad to see these funds going out the door to help the VHRP continue it’s critical work to support Wisconsin veterans.”

As part of the VHRP program, three Veterans Housing Centers located in Chippewa Falls, Union Grove, and Green Bay provide housing and services to 78 Veterans in need.

The USDVA is providing the WDVA $4.2 million in funds to make facility improvements at each location.

The Chippewa Falls location will acquire a new facility to allow for private rooms with private baths. The current arrangement is suites with shared rooms and a suite-shared bathroom.

