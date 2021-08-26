Al’s Musky Challenge benefiting La Crosse nonprofits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse Rotarian is using his passion for fishing to benefit nonprofits in the Coulee Region.

Al Louis has been fishing at Lake Vermilion in Minnesota for the past nine years, but some inspiration from a friend lead him to use his recreation for a good cause.

“So I was up here fishing and I call up my good friend David Amborn, I said I love to fish...how could we raise some money for a nonprofit,” Louis recalled. “He got back to me a day or two later and he said I’ve got it, we’re going to call it Al’s Musky Challenge and you’re going to do the fishing and I’m going to hit up the local Rotarians and we’re going to raise some money.”

Al’s Musky Challenge started in 2019, with just over $4,000 raised to benefit The Parenting Place.

Last year, the bar was raised after more than $45,000 was raised, leading Louis to increase this year’s fundraising goal to $100,000.

This year’s challenge also has added significance, as it’s in memory of David Amborn.

The man who helped come up with Al Musky’s Challenge passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, so Louis is fishing in his honor.

Funds raised will go towards four organizations that Amborn supported, including the Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse Children’s Museum, La Crosse Community Theater, and Children’s Miracle Network for Gundersen.

Louis is challenging other Rotarians and community members to contribute a set amount to the cause or pledge an amount of money per fish that is brought into the boat.

So far, seven fish have been caught and $83,950 has been raised.

Louis will finish fishing this week, but donations will still be accepted after he departs Lake Vermilion.

Donation information can be found by visiting the La Crosse Rotary Club’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.