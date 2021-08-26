Career Development Center hosts End of Summer Bash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An area organization is saying their goodbye to the summer season today.

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center in Eau Claire welcomed local musician Chris Kroeze for its End of Summer Bash.

The event celebrates the work of the Center’s approximately 200 employees.

The Bash takes place every year, but organizers say this year was tough to plan due to the pandemic.

“So, we’re just thankful for the whole community, we’re thankful for our employees, and the work that people do here touch a lot of people’s lives, and from that it’s something that we’re very proud of,” Greg Mizerk, L.E. Phillips CDC President, said.

The Career Development Center helps people with barriers to employment, such as language and disability.

