Advertisement

Career Development Center hosts End of Summer Bash

The organization helps people with barriers to employment, such as language and disability.
The organization helps people with barriers to employment, such as language and disability.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An area organization is saying their goodbye to the summer season today.

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center in Eau Claire welcomed local musician Chris Kroeze for its End of Summer Bash.

The event celebrates the work of the Center’s approximately 200 employees.

The Bash takes place every year, but organizers say this year was tough to plan due to the pandemic.

“So, we’re just thankful for the whole community, we’re thankful for our employees, and the work that people do here touch a lot of people’s lives, and from that it’s something that we’re very proud of,” Greg Mizerk, L.E. Phillips CDC President, said.

The Career Development Center helps people with barriers to employment, such as language and disability.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the eighth documented death due to lightning in the U.S. in 2021 and the first in...
UPDATE: Man killed by lightning strike in Dunn Co. identified
He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding two lawsuits
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

Man Trying to Get Afghan Interpreter Out of Country
Eau Claire Man Trying to Get Afghan Interpreter Out of Country
COVID Cases Growing
COVID Cases Growing, Barriers to Vaccination
Al's Musky Challenge
Al’s Musky Challenge benefiting La Crosse nonprofits
Rodgers jogs after making a pass in practice.
Rodgers turns up intensity in training camp