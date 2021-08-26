LIVE: Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides COVID-19 update Thursday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, is providing an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch it here.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 450 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with Eau Claire and most other counties in Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the largest school district in Chippewa County, wrote in a letter to families this week that masks would remain optional for students, although the district would provide other COVID-19 mitigation measures.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since August 5. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.