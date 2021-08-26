Advertisement

LIVE: Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides COVID-19 update Thursday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, is providing an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch it here.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 450 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with Eau Claire and most other counties in Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the largest school district in Chippewa County, wrote in a letter to families this week that masks would remain optional for students, although the district would provide other COVID-19 mitigation measures.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since August 5More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the eighth documented death due to lightning in the U.S. in 2021 and the first in...
UPDATE: Man killed by lightning strike in Dunn Co. identified
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding two lawsuits
Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson’s web searches cited in 2nd homicide charge

Latest News

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
Fine particles from the smoke in the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in...
DNR issues air quality advisory for northern Wisconsin
Chippewa Falls Unified Area School District will begin the school year with a masks-optional...
Chippewa Falls schools: Masks optional, but recommended
A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point