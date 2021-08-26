Chippewa Falls schools: Masks optional, but recommended

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is continuing with a masks-optional policy as students return to their schools September 1.

A letter to families from CFAUSD superintendent Jeff Holmes cited recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Chippewa County Department of Public Health for making face coverings optional, as well as Chippewa County and school district COVID-19 data that shows plateauing case numbers and no hospitalizations among school-aged children in Chippewa County.

In the letter, Holmes asks for patience and understanding as the district navigates the ongoing public health emergency, writing that families “be kind to one another in that process.”

According to school district-level data provided by the Wisconsin DHS, the CFAUSD has had 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past seven days as of Wednesday, giving the district a per-100,000 rate of 291.9. That number puts the district in the CDC’s “high” COVID-19 transmission category, as it exceeds the 100 cases per 100,000-person threshold to be considered “high” transmission.

Chippewa Falls schools will take other COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as assigned seats and small group settings, physical distancing where it is possible to do so, and an expectation of students to wash their hands, practice proper hygiene, and use sanitizer. Masks will be required on buses because of the federal mandate for public transportation, and any visitors to Chippewa Falls schools will be required to participate in health screening and also required to wear a mask indoors.

Holmes wrote in the letter that the staff in the CFAUSD has reached a vaccination rate of nearly 90% and expects the number to increase.

The school district has not updated their COVID-19 information page since December, but in the most recent newsletter that went out to families, the district indicated masks would be optional.

Students return to school in the CFAUSD beginning September 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.