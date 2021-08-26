DNR issues air quality advisory for northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for northern counties in Wisconsin Thursday at 9 a.m. to last through Thursday night.

The DNR says that air quality index, or AQI, values have reached the level of “unhealthy” in northern Wisconsin. This group includes children, elderly people, individuals with associated health risks such as respiratory and cardiac problems, and people who are outdoors exercising strenuously for an extended period of time. Elevated PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated to result in AQI levels to reach red, or unhealthy, in the morning and early afternoon.

According to the DNR, fine particles from the smoke in the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park are the reason for the increase in air pollution, triggering the advisory. Particle pollution is solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the air. Exposure to these suspended particles and droplets can cause serious health problems, especially those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and cardiac disease. The DNR’s Air Management Program monitors particle pollution around the state and issues advisories when levels become potentially harmful.

The advisory lasts until 11:59 p.m. Thursday and will cover counties in northern Wisconsin, including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca and Wood counties. The counties affected run roughly north of a line from north of (but not including) La Crosse to Appleton.

