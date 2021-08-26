Eau Claire Area School District sees enrollment boost following mask requirement announcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is one of the only districts in the area to require masks for all students and staff this school year following a decision on Wednesday to mandate face coverings in the high schools.

The district first announced masks would be required for those in pre-K through 8th grade in mid-August. It was followed by a noticeable increase in students open enrolling into the district according to Executive Director of Administration Kim Koller.

“With the goal to keep kids in school five days a week we know that masks are the way to achieve that goal this school year,” Koller said. “We know we need to layer mitigation strategies when the community transmission rate is higher and as the community transmission rate becomes lower we will phase some of those mitigation strategies out.”

In the week of August 19-25, 65% of open enrollment applications received by ECASD were to enroll students into the district rather than out of it. That compares to 43% of applications for opting into the district since July 1.

“We do have more students coming in than we do have leaving so we have seen that trend in the last week and when we compare it to last year at this time we have about a 5% increase of students coming in to the district,” Koller said.

Koller said the pandemic has put the spotlight on school choice.

“We have seen more parents looking at choices with their kids whether it is to come in the district or go to a neighboring district we know we have seen more families looking at open enrollment options,” Koller said.

