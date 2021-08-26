Advertisement

Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced to three years in prison after being accused of passing out on drugs in a vehicle with a child, while his foot was on the gas pedal.

Court records show 29-year-old Beau Peterson was taken into custody on suspected charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (no harm), possession of narcotic drugs, and operating with restricted controlled substance in blood and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A sentence hearing for Peterson was held Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021.

Peterson pleaded no contest to second degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater. The remaining charges were read in and dismissed.

Peterson’s prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.

