Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced to three years in prison after being accused of passing out on drugs in a vehicle with a child, while his foot was on the gas pedal.

Court records show 29-year-old Beau Peterson was taken into custody on suspected charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (no harm), possession of narcotic drugs, and operating with restricted controlled substance in blood and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A sentence hearing for Peterson was held Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021.

Peterson pleaded no contest to second degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater. The remaining charges were read in and dismissed.

Peterson’s prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.

