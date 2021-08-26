Ferguson’s Orchard welcomes back community for 2021 fall season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are ready for all things fall, yes you read that correctly, then Ferguson’s Orchard in Eau Claire may just be the place for you.

The farm is back open for the 2021 fall season welcoming community members to experience miles of orchards, the fan-favorite corn maze, wagon rides, apple cannons and for the first time, grain rides in carts being pulled behind a tractor for a scenic look around the properties orchards.

Hello Wisconsin is live with farm owner Andy Ferguson on the grounds where he says it’s “fall year-round.”

Ferguson’s is open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission is a one-time fee of $13 per person and kids 2 and under may go for free.

The pumpkin patch (coming soon) as well as the country store welcome visitors for free.

Following CDC guidelines, the farm asks if you are not vaccinated to please mask-up, asking families to social distance as well.

For a full list of fall activities on the farm, click here.

Seniors and Military: $11 (includes season pass).

