Former Ladysmith teacher charged with producing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A former teacher in the School District of Ladysmith is being charged in federal court with producing child pornography.

On Thursday, one charge of production of child pornography was filed in U.S. District Court in Madison against 34-year-old McKenzie Johnson of Ladysmith. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson is accused of producing the child pornography on January 13, 2021, when he was still a teacher at Ladysmith High School. Court documents show that the victim in the charge is not from Wisconsin.

If convicted, Johnson would face a minimum sentence of 15 years and maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and would also be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

Johnson resigned from his position at Ladysmith High School on Tuesday, the same day he was taken into custody for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Johnson is currently being held at the Rusk County Jail awaiting bond and a date for an initial hearing in federal court.

The investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ladysmith School District, and the Fontana, Calif. Police Department.

