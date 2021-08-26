Advertisement

Former Ladysmith teacher charged with producing child pornography

34-year-old McKenzie Johnson is charged with production of child pornography.
34-year-old McKenzie Johnson is charged with production of child pornography.(Rusk County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A former teacher in the School District of Ladysmith is being charged in federal court with producing child pornography.

On Thursday, one charge of production of child pornography was filed in U.S. District Court in Madison against 34-year-old McKenzie Johnson of Ladysmith. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson is accused of producing the child pornography on January 13, 2021, when he was still a teacher at Ladysmith High School. Court documents show that the victim in the charge is not from Wisconsin.

If convicted, Johnson would face a minimum sentence of 15 years and maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and would also be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

Johnson resigned from his position at Ladysmith High School on Tuesday, the same day he was taken into custody for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Johnson is currently being held at the Rusk County Jail awaiting bond and a date for an initial hearing in federal court.

The investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ladysmith School District, and the Fontana, Calif. Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the eighth documented death due to lightning in the U.S. in 2021 and the first in...
UPDATE: Man killed by lightning strike in Dunn Co. identified
He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding two lawsuits
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

Steven Avery listened to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in...
‘Making a Murderer’ subject Steven Avery appeals latest defeat
The incident is under investigation.
Jackson County Jail inmate found dead
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson and former governor of Wisconsin.
Thompson wants task force to examine higher education
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/26/21)