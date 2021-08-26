Advertisement

Jackson County Jail inmate found dead

The incident is under investigation.
The incident is under investigation.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackson County Jail inmate is found dead Thursday.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 33-year-old man was found dead in the Jackson County Jail Thursday Aug. 26, 2021.

Life saving measures were attempted by Jail staff, deputies, and Black River Falls EMS, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has requested an independent investigation from an area Sheriff’s Office to investigate this death.

An autopsy is pending, along with the review of in-house camera footage and reports.

