The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to be closed September 6 and 7

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will be closed on two September dates.

The library will be closed Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day, and Tuesday, September 7 for a system-wide software update.

According to a release from the library, many services will be paused on September 7. The library catalog and other services that require a library card number to sign in, such as Libby, Overdrive, and Ancestry, may be unavailable.

No holds will expire, and nothing will be due during the closure.

The library will reopen on Wednesday, September 8. On that day, library leadership will announce updated hours of operation based on community feedback.

