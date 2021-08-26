‘Making a Murderer’ subject Steven Avery appeals latest defeat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case.

The 59-year-old Avery filed the request Wednesday. Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.

The case became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey. A unanimous Wisconsin appeals court in July rejected Avery’s request to hold a hearing on new evidence that he wanted to present for a new trial.

Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned.

