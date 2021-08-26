Advertisement

Menomonie School Board takes up proposed changes to COVID-19 protocol

The school board voted to pass the item related to contact tracing.
The school board voted to pass the item related to contact tracing.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Masks will remain optional for staff and students in the School District of the Menomonie area.

This comes after a nearly three-hour spirited debate tonight. Two COVID-19 related items were on tonight’s special meeting agenda.

In addition to the mask requirement, which the school board voted to postpone indefinitely, another vote scheduled was to change the school district’s COVID-19 plan.

This would require contact tracing be done for any potential COVID-19 exposures that might occur during a school day and school sponsored activities.

