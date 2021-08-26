Pablo Center at the Confluence updated COVID-19 policy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After bring closed for 18 months, the Pablo Center at the Confluence is updating their COVID-19 protocol.

According to a release from The Pablo Center at the Confluence, they are ensuring that all those in venues either prove that they’ve been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test that’s been taken within 72 hours of events.

Unless eating or drinking, all patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the venues regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

They are issuing ticket purchaser’s a refund if this is an issue. Refunds can be received by emailing boxoffice@pablocenter.org, or by calling the Box Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The entire staff is fully vaccinated and will be wearing masks at all events. Pablo Center at the Confluence has also installed Eagle X Pro Air-Ionizers into each of their seven air handling units.

Patrons who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.

