Thompson wants task force to examine higher education

University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson and former governor of Wisconsin.
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson and former governor of Wisconsin.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is calling on the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers to set up a task force to re-examine every aspect of higher education in the state.

Thompson said during a Zoom interview with WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayers on Thursday that the system keeps doing the same things, which is leading to more student debt, more buildings and more classrooms.

He says the system should establish its own robust distance learning program, stop duplicating courses at different campuses, and figure out a better way to deliver degrees. He didn’t offer any specific goals.

