‘Tinderbox conditions’ fuel fire in Superior National Forest

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire,...
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota. The fire has burned more than 14 square miles and promoted a new round of evacuations of homes and cabins on Monday.(United States Forest Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - A Superior National Forest official says the ongoing drought has created “tinderbox conditions” as firefighters continue to battle wildfires in the area. The fires have already burned more than 25,000 acres and 12 seasonal homes or cabins have been lost. Superior National Forest Supervisor Connie Cummins said firefighters have been dealing with wildfires since the spring and are getting tired. The fires forced the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness until at least Sept. 3. Cummins said she’s evaluating the situation daily and the BWCA will be reopened once it’s safe.

