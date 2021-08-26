‘Tinderbox conditions’ fuel fire in Superior National Forest

(AP) - ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - A Superior National Forest official says the ongoing drought has created “tinderbox conditions” as firefighters continue to battle wildfires in the area. The fires have already burned more than 25,000 acres and 12 seasonal homes or cabins have been lost. Superior National Forest Supervisor Connie Cummins said firefighters have been dealing with wildfires since the spring and are getting tired. The fires forced the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness until at least Sept. 3. Cummins said she’s evaluating the situation daily and the BWCA will be reopened once it’s safe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.