UW-Eau Claire Women’s Soccer Preview

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAC released their predictions for the upcoming women’s soccer season and UW-Eau Claire is predicted to finish second behind Whitewater. They return 12 of their 13 letterwinners from their last season in 2019.

The Blugolds will christen in their new home at Simpson Field on September first to start the season against Augsburg.

In 2019, the Blugolds finished the season 14-6, winning 7 of their last nine games and return 6 seniors from that squad.

And even though it was almost two years ago, the memory of how the 2019 season ended in the WIAC quarterfinals against River Falls is still fresh in the team’s mind. say senior Anna Kautzman.

“When COVID hit and everything.... to think that was going to be our last game of our whole soccer careers, that really didn’t sit well with us and we really wanted to push for one last season to play for the university and team we love.”

Head Coach Sean Yengo, who is in his 25th season leading the program, is happy to have the experience back on the pitch.

“So excited I have six fifth year seniors that wanted to come back for that experience, to end it the way they want to end it. I just couldn’t be more excited for that.”

