WAGNER TAILS: Libby and Teddy & Loki

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This four-year-old dog has been at the Eau Claire County Humane Association for a month, and staff members say they have no idea why she’s still at the shelter.

Libby looks forward to any chance she gets to run around the yard. She will be a great hiking and adventure buddy.

This mixed breed dog is described as loving and devoted. She will follow her people around like a shadow. Because Libby loves her people so much, she needs to be the only dog in the home.

Keep in mind, she will need regular grooming, but with a little help from you, she’ll be ready to leave the shelter and make her debut as an Instagram dog model! Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

-----

Teddy and Loki arrived at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in need of some TLC, but every day they get stronger and happier! The boys are four-month-old terrier mixes.

Teddy and Loki are fun, loving, and playful. It would be great for them to go to homes with other dogs they can learn from.

Speaking of learning, a friendly reminder puppies require patience and training so make sure you are ready for that responsibility. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.