Afghanistan veterans react to Kabul airport attack

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than a dozen U.S. troops were killed in an attack at the Kabul airport Thursday.

For U.S. service men and women who have served in the country over the last 20 years, the news was especially difficult to digest.

“A lot of us have been there, we have seen it, it could have been us,” said Chad Brownell, a retired Army National Guard Veteran. He spent 2006 in Afghanistan training members of the Afghan National Army.

Brownell says it has been disturbing to see the Taliban take over the country and the subsequent attack at the airport.

“This situation is the biggest fear for most leaders and most families,” he said. “We all have connections to our service in Afghanistan. Our prayers go out to the families of the marines who were killed and anyone else who was wounded or killed in that attack.”

U.S. Army Veteran Jason Church is also left troubled by the recent developments in Afghanistan.

“I look at some of the things that have developed and it makes me sad that the last 20 years has culminated into what we are seeing here,” Church said.

The Menomonie native lost both legs in an IED explosion while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012, earning the Purple Heart.

“I have been involved in others in vehicles and things and every single time one of those things goes off there is a lot of carnage and it is a rough sight,” he said.

As the crisis continues to unfold in Afghanistan, the U.S. races to evacuate Afghans and Americans by President Biden’s August 31 deadline.

For veterans like Brownell and Church, the focus turns to welcoming refugees to Wisconsin. Some Afghans started to arrive at Fort McCoy in Monroe County earlier this week with up to 10,000 more expected.

“Seeing the refugees fly into Fort McCoy, Wis. is the right thing. these individuals helped us and once we knew that we were pulling out it was our obligation to take care of them just like we have done in previous engagements,” Brownell said.

“I think our duty as Americans certainly goes to our integrity as a nation and if we couldn’t keep the promise of getting them freedom over there, giving them the courtesy of trying to do it right here,” Church said.

Church and Brownell say they find support through family and fellow veterans.

“If you are a friend or someone who is a veteran, reach out and say, “hey I love you I am here if you need me,’” Church said.

Veterans in need of help can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

