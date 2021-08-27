American flags to fly half-staff nationwide for bombing victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across the United States will be lowered through Monday to honor more than one hundred people, including 13 members of the American military, killed in twin suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

Late Thursday night, President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly at half-staff to pay tribute to those who died in the attacks outside of Kabul’s airport. In addition to the U.S. servicemembers, Afghan officials reported 90 Afghans were killed in the blasts.

The half-staff order is set to run until sunset, on Monday, August 30th, 2021.

The order also includes that it flies at half staff at the White House and on all public buildings including military and naval bases.

