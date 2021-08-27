Advertisement

American flags to fly half-staff nationwide for bombing victims

The order honors American and Afghan lives lost in Kabul
The order honoring American and Afghan lives lost in Kabul.
The order honoring American and Afghan lives lost in Kabul.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across the United States will be lowered through Monday to honor more than one hundred people, including 13 members of the American military, killed in twin suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

Late Thursday night, President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly at half-staff to pay tribute to those who died in the attacks outside of Kabul’s airport. In addition to the U.S. servicemembers, Afghan officials reported 90 Afghans were killed in the blasts.

The half-staff order is set to run until sunset, on Monday, August 30th, 2021.

The order also includes that it flies at half staff at the White House and on all public buildings including military and naval bases.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation