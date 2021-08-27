Back to school: Keeping students safe during in-person learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is urging Wisconsin communities to utilize strategies that can protect students throughout in-person learning this year.

Though COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Wisconsin, the DHS says the community can still take steps to keep the virus from spreading to schools by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHS and DPI.

Advice on cleaning and disinfection, signage and communication and contact tracing and other health-related guidance is included in the guidelines.

“Districts and schools can use our joint guidance as a roadmap for a safe return to in-person schooling; the asks are simple, and the rewards are great,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said. “Wear a mask when inside buildings. Get vaccinated if you’re able to. Maintain safe distancing when possible.”

DHS also urges families to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their communities. Masking when indoors, getting vaccinated if eligible and maintaining safe distancing are a few of the recommendations.

“As a parent planning for this school year, it’s great to see so many schools and districts taking steps to keep students, teachers, and staff safe by enrolling in our COVID-19 testing program. I encourage parents to sign those testing consent forms, and if you haven’t seen one yet, reach out to your schools and make sure they’re involved in the program,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

For additional resources to help parents and guardians prepare for the upcoming school year, visit the Back to School for Parents and Families webpage.

