Big Red One and Fort Riley troops deploy in support of Afghan evacuees

The task forces at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee and JBMDL are going to provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.(WIBW)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WEAU) - The Department of Defense is approving a request for assistance from the State Department.

The request is to provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for vulnerable Afghans at Fort McCoy, Wis. ; Fort Bliss, TX. ; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. ; and Fort Lee, Va.

According to a release from The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, approximately 500 service members from the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will provide support to Fort McCoy, Fort Lee, and JBMDL.

Soldiers from Fort Riley are joining service members from Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bliss, TX; Fort Carson, Colo. ; and Fort Leonard Wood, MO as part of III Corps’ overall mission.

U.S. Northern Command is the Department of Defense’s lead combatant command for this mission in the continental United States and is providing oversight in support of the Department of State.

U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is the lead operational command for this mission.

The task forces at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee and JBMDL are going to provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.

Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley spokesperson, says The Big Red One and Fort Riley will always answer when our nation calls.

“When our Nation calls, The Big Red One and Fort Riley always answer with action; our troops are highly trained and ready to respond to any mission, anytime and anywhere,” Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley spokesperson, said. “The Big Red One, military police, medical professionals, and logistics soldiers-men and women- deploying to these temporary housing sites are proud to join task forces U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense teams at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee and JBMDL in supporting the State Department with this mission.”

